Jingan shines bright for Chinese New Year

Jing'an District celebrated the Year of the Dragon with a dazzling display of colorful lights and decorations.

Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Ring in the Chinese New Year with festive decor. Dragon sculptures, red lanterns, Chinese knots and other lucky symbols were on display all over the district.



A carnival celebrating folk art like shadow puppetry, lantern-making, sugar-figurine blowing and chunlian (Chinese New Year couplets) writing were also part of the festivities.

In particular, the light display welcoming the Year of the Dragon on Nanjing Road W. was a must-see.

The light show connected six sites along the road – Jiuguang Department Store, Jing'an Park, Shanghai Center, Shanghai Exhibition Center, HKRI Taikoo Hui and KYMS – forming an "illuminated dragon" swooping through downtown.

It featured a variety of light displays, including light installations, LED displays, naked-eye 3D projections and 3D projection mapping on facades depicting dragons, flowers, golden coins and other auspicious items.