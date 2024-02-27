Feature / District

Jingan shines bright for Chinese New Year

Li Qian
Li Qian
  11:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
Jing'an District celebrated the Year of the Dragon with a dazzling display of colorful lights and decorations.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  11:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-27       0
Jingan shines bright for Chinese New Year
Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Ring in the Chinese New Year with festive decor. Dragon sculptures, red lanterns, Chinese knots and other lucky symbols were on display all over the district.

A carnival celebrating folk art like shadow puppetry, lantern-making, sugar-figurine blowing and chunlian (Chinese New Year couplets) writing were also part of the festivities.

In particular, the light display welcoming the Year of the Dragon on Nanjing Road W. was a must-see.

The light show connected six sites along the road – Jiuguang Department Store, Jing'an Park, Shanghai Center, Shanghai Exhibition Center, HKRI Taikoo Hui and KYMS – forming an "illuminated dragon" swooping through downtown.

It featured a variety of light displays, including light installations, LED displays, naked-eye 3D projections and 3D projection mapping on facades depicting dragons, flowers, golden coins and other auspicious items.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
HKRI Taikoo Hui
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     