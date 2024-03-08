Feature / District

Pink 'clouds' herald the arrival of spring

Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0
The early cherry blossoms at Chenshan Botanical Garden are a welcome sight in spite of the cold weather.
Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0

Despite the chilly weather, the early cherry blossoms at Chenshan Botanical Garden are welcoming spring.

After the early blooming of the cold cherry and bellflower cherry, the Kawazu trees along the garden's thoroughfare have now started to display pink "clouds," heralding the arrival of spring.

Phenological observations show that the Kawazu cherry buds emerged on January 16, the earliest ever documented. This coincided with a considerable warm-up in mid-January.

A subsequent period of extremely cold weather hindered the growth of the cherry buds.

Meteorological statistics show that the average temperature in January was only 5.9°C, the lowest in six years.

The weather has been cold and rainy since the beginning of February. However, a considerable warm-up during the Lunar New Year holiday caused the first Kawazu cherry to blossom around February 13.

Another significant temperature rise around the Rain Water solar term accelerated the blooming process of the Kawazu cherry.

From bud scale cracking to peduncle elongation and then petal coloration, this process took less than 10 days, aligning this year's early flowering time with 2020 and making it the second earliest recorded since the introduction of these cherries to Chenshan.

The unpredictable weather of the Rain Water solar term has once again slowed the pace of spring because the Kawazu cherry's full bloom depends on temperature and sunlight.

Early March is the optimal time to view the Kawazu cherry blossoms, according to meteorological forecasts.

Cherry blossoms, known for their fragile look and short lifespan, provide metropolitan visitors with a momentary glimpse of natural beauty as well as a pinkish, romantic spectacle.

Pink 'clouds' herald the arrival of spring

A young woman marvels at the Kawazu blossoms in full bloom at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     