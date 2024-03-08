Feature / District

Another phase complete in construction of Songjiang District Archives

The project, which is scheduled to be completed this September, will serve as a comprehensive national-level archive that offers public services.
Another phase complete in construction of Songjiang District Archives

The new facility for the Songjiang District Archives has had all its scaffolding removed, marking the start of the next phases of interior decoration and exterior wall construction. The project is scheduled to be completed this September. Once finished, it will serve as a comprehensive national-level archive that offers public services.

"The scaffolding started to be dismantled this January, and now the process is completely finished," explains Shen Jie, the project manager.

Entering the main venue, much of the ventilation piping in the lobby ceiling has been laid out, with some workers operating lift trucks for localized wiring tasks, and others cutting materials for the suspended ceiling. In the third-floor archive storage rooms, many workers have begun installing underground tracks, and the glass for each room has been fully installed.

The new archives in Songjiang District covers an area of approximately 20,000 square meters, with four floors above ground and one below.

The year 2023 marked a critical period for the construction of the new archives, with significant milestones achieved, from obtaining the construction permit, starting the main building construction, to completing the casting of the structures for floors one to three, and sealing the main structure.

In 2024, the construction will focus on specialized functional modules, aiming to complete projects such as geothermal heat pumps, gas fire extinguishing systems, strong and weak electrical systems and photovoltaic power generation.

Its core functionalities, such as a management platform, smart library storage and archive data catalog center, will also be developed.

The geothermal heat pump project will achieve constant temperature and humidity in the archive storage rooms through a heat exchange with 220 deep-buried pipes reaching 100 meters underground, while the construction of the archive data center will leverage digital technology to create a "virtual and real integrated" smart archive.

Songjiang's past and present will be revived through archival materials, using audio-visual means to display the ancient city's profound history.

Source: SHINE
