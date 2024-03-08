Feature / District

Refurbishments give rural village a new lease of life

  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0
Luxing Village has created its cultural and tourism brand by tying historical sites and cultural icons to its agricultural and historical legacy.
In the serene countryside of Songjiang, the rhythmic clattering of green trains along the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo railway marks the passage of time.

Under the ancient railway bridges, a patchwork of farmlands stretches to the horizon, ending at quaint Jiangnan-style houses with white walls and black tiles, all adorned with colorful wall paintings.

This picturesque setting belongs to Luxing Village, now recognized as a "Beautiful Rural Village of Shanghai" and embodying a perfect blend of traditional charm and modern vitality.

Wu Jiandong, who selected Ludiao Bay Old Street in Luxing Village for his commercial venture in 2021, remembers the area as being "covered in dust by day and mud by rain" and has seen it change over time.

The old street now boasts neatly paved bluestone bricks and the houses are adorned with small wooden plaques detailing the homeowners' surnames, construction dates and residency status.

These touches not only aid in management but also offer visitors insights into the town's architectural history.

"Some families have moved back, renovating their ancestral homes and even renting out spare properties for a tidy income," said Du Renming, deputy director of the village.

Renovations of run-down farmhouses and improvements to infrastructure are partially responsible for the renewed interest in village life.

Luxing Village has also ventured into innovative agricultural practices, establishing a "farming-aquaculture cycle" to diversify its industry.

With vast farmlands and a rich history of rice cultivation, the village introduced a professional cooperative for crab farming, creating employment for nearly 40 households.

The "Mao Lake Huangpu River Hairy Crab" from the village's 145-mu crab farming base has won the "Golden Crab Award" at a national competition, becoming a signature product of Luxing.

Moreover, the village has attracted popular eateries to Ludiao Bay, enriching its industry with a mix of rice fragrance, plump crabs and rural tourism.

Luxing Village has built its cultural and tourism brand over years of exploration by connecting historical locations and cultural icons with its agricultural and historical heritage.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
