Cloud silhouette emerges as science corridor marks another milestone

The G60 Science and Innovation Cloud Corridor's Phase II construction has reached nearly halfway completion, with a significant number of its cloud rooftop structures finished. This milestone unveils the emerging silhouette of the 1.5 kilometers long corridor, a grand vision brought to life by the interconnected cloud rooftops of Phases I and II.

At the construction site, the air buzzes with activity as cranes tower overhead and workers busily engage atop the roofs. "Out of the 12 individual buildings in Phase II, nine have had their cloud rooftop support frames installed, and five of these have completed the cloud rooftop construction," said Du Jianjun, the project manager of Phase II.

To successfully hoist the large and heavy cloud rooftops into place, the project team has utilized a variety of lifting devices. Faced with spatial constraints on the construction site, the team has managed material logistics to ensure a seamless supply chain.

The Cloud Corridor is pioneering in China's construction industry, with the cloud rooftop being its crowning feature. The cloud rooftop spans over 150,000 square meters - equivalent to 20 football fields - and weighs 14,000 tons, undulating like waves with an 18-meter difference between its peaks and troughs.

A key concern for the project was ensuring the 3 million aluminum rivets used in the cloud rooftop's construction would remain tight throughout its lifetime. Du revealed that the project exclusively uses HUCK aviation rivets known for their high strength and reliability, securing the rooftop aluminum components firmly in place.

As the flagship building at the start of the Yangtze River Delta's G60 Science and Innovation Corridor, the Cloud Corridor is a collaborative effort between Songjiang District and Lingang Group. It is a comprehensive complex integrating business offices, dining, entertainment and living facilities, with a total investment exceeding 10 billion yuan (US$1.38 billion).

Phase I, which includes 10 office buildings over 14.7 hectares with a total floor area of 430,000 square meters, commenced operation in April 2021. Phase II extends over 18 hectares with a floor area of 600,000 square meters.