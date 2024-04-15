﻿
Feature / District

'Cinematic City' promotes filmmaking infrastructure

At the recent FILMART trade show, Shanghai Sci-Tech Cinematic City promoted its infrastructural facilities, service support, and premium cinematic policies.
The Songjiang-based "Cinematic City" participated in FILMART to promote its productions.

Shanghai Sci-Tech Cinematic City from Songjiang stood out at the recent FILMART (28th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market), Asia's largest film and entertainment trade show. To increase brand recognition and influence worldwide, the Shanghai delegation promoted its infrastructural facilities, service support and premium cinematic policies under a unified Shanghai pavilion.

During the Shanghai Audio-Visual Boutique Promotion, Huace Croton, Youhug Media, Linmon Pictures, Xixi Pictures, Shishang Pictures and Huaren Juhui presented "Shanghai-made" premium film and TV projects to international buyers and platforms.

For example, Huace Group, a Chinese content exporter, presented high-quality TV dramas and films to top international and domestic platforms and key partners. It had hits including "Peaceful Years," "National Beauty," and "Bright Future," among others.

Youhug Media exported over 2,000 hours of TV dramas in 2023, including "The World of Jin Yong," "True Heroes" and "Nine Layers of Purple," showcasing the global competitiveness of Songjiang enterprises, Shanghai productions and Chinese series.

Since its inception, Limon Pictures has distributed 20,000 hours of Chinese content to more than 190 countries and regions. This year, it will release five new ancient and modern romance dramas and four big IP series.

In 2024, Shanghai Sci-Tech Cinematic City's brand influence will grow as Songjiang District Cultural and Tourism Bureau's Film and TV Industry Division collaborates with the Shanghai International Film and TV Festival Center to host a science fiction film week and other high-profile cinematic events.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

