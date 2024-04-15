Songjiang South Station set for major upgrade

Songjiang South Station will become Shanghai's third-largest and southwestern gateway hub after the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou railway line becomes operational by year-end.

Shanghai's new railway will be completed this year, transforming its transportation network. It will make Songjiang South Station the city's third-largest railway hub.

This will significantly reduce Yangtze River Delta travel times, providing additional connectivity and convenience for travelers and residents.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou railway's construction site in Songjiang District will begin full-scale track laying when the first 500-meter-long steel rails are smoothly and accurately placed onto the ballastless track bed.

The line will be completed by June and become operational by year's end.

Songjiang South Station will be upgraded to become Shanghai's third-largest and southwestern gateway hub.

Shanghai to Huzhou, in Zhejiang Province, will then be a 40-minute ride.

The 163.8-kilometer railway connecting Shanghai Hongqiao Station to Huzhou Station in Zhejiang Province will reach a speed of 350 km/h. The line will have eight stations: Shanghai Hongqiao, Songjiang South, Liantang, Suzhou South (Fenhu Lake), Shengze, Nanxun, Huzhou East and Huzhou.

The rapid transit railway connecting Shanghai, Suzhou and Huzhou will considerably improve the regional network layout. It will ease pressure on the Shanghai-Hangzhou and Shanghai-Nanjing railway routes, boosting economic and social development and Yangtze River Delta integration.

Six of the new railway stations are under construction, with Songjiang South Station, the largest, entering the structural and steel phase.

By mid-May, this nine-platform, 23-track station will finish its primary structural construction. It will handle 25 million passengers per year.

The major engineering structural work at Songjiang South, comprising foundation piles, caps and columns, is 86 percent complete, with certain parts moving into the secondary structure and slab construction.