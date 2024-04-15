District unveils latest business development plan

Songjiang District has released its latest business environment optimization plan, version 7.0, to boost market entity development. The initiative includes 132 reform measures.

This ambitious initiative includes 132 reform measures spread across five major aspects and 29 domains, including benchmark reform enhancement, market optimization and efficiency, enterprise service empowerment, regulatory enforcement quality and creating a unique business environment along the Yangtze River Delta's G60 Sci-Tech Corridor.

"The new plan will safeguard the development vitality of market entities with greater intensity," said the Songjiang Development and Reform Commission. Version 7.0 prioritizes reform, judging performance based on business and operational benefits and reforming government roles to fully support market player development.

The new rules cover a company's whole lifecycle, from startup to expansion. To make Songjiang business operations easier and more efficient, the new rules cover market access, business premises, public utility services, labor and employment, financial services, international trade, taxation, resolving commercial disputes, promoting market competition and bankruptcy procedures.

Allowing firms to register online and promoting the "one business, one license, one code" application improves market access. It expands big data-driven, inclusive financial services to help businesses use receivables for guaranteed finance.

A solid legal framework provides the ideal environment for enterprises. A significant portion of this update focuses on enhancing the quality of regulatory enforcement.

Significant advancements include the "Cloud Supervision Code" 2.0, which streamlines inspections. The purpose is to reduce business inspections by coordinating inspections across departments and allowing them to perform several checks in one visit. This strategy simplifies regulatory compliance and reduces company disruption from administrative procedures.

The plan also emphasizes the importance of convenient and efficient government services for businesses, aiming to improve the online and offline assistance service systems.

It improves access to government services by combining both physical service centers and an online platform known as the "Cloud Comprehensive Window." Its goal is to increase the types of aid available online, delivering assistance that feels as personal and effective as visiting a real site.

In addition, the plan aims to improve work completion efficiency by focusing on better management and operation of certain services.






