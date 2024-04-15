Half marathon promises runners natural splendor

The Shanghai Sheshan G60 Half Marathon is set to captivate participants and spectators alike when it kicks off at 7:30am on April 21.

This event will offer runners the opportunity to traverse a picturesque 21.0975-kilometer course through the natural splendor of Sheshan Hill.

Among the participants, 4,500 slots are reserved for general entrants, 200 for charity runners and 300 for elite athletes, ensuring a diverse and competitive field.

The race will unfold in Sheshan, an area renowned for its verdant landscapes and tranquil beauty. It is reminiscent of a poetic realm where the undulating hills and the melodious birdsong narrate tales of time.

The course meanders through forests and hills, and crystal-clear streams, embedding the essence of Sheshan's beauty into every stride taken by the runners.

Furthermore, the route passes through several iconic sites, enriching the experience with the profound cultural heritage of Songjiang. Highlights include the Guangfulin Relics Park, the Moon Lake Sculpture Park and the Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Beyond the scenic vistas, the course vibrates with youthful energy, especially as it winds through the Songjiang University Town, where the enthusiasm and encouragement of young faces will fuel the runners' spirits, empowering them with boundless energy and courage.

Starting from Happy Valley and weaving through landmarks like the Moon Lake Sculpture Park and Chenshan Botanical Garden, the race promises not just a physical challenge but a journey through the heart of Sheshan's cultural and natural treasures.

Additionally, the event is set to enhance the racing experience with a variety of activities, including pre-race training camps, online interactive sessions for building camaraderie among participants and unique refreshment stations offering local delicacies.

With the introduction of an advanced digital event service platform, the Shanghai Sheshan G60 Half Marathon provides a more efficient and convenient participation experience, from registration to race management.