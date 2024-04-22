Four wildlife habitats boost biodiversity

These homes for wildlife in Minhang District have greatly improved survival and reproductive conditions for the wild species as well as raised their bio-diversity.

Minhang District has completed the set up of four wildlife habitats, according to the district landscaping and city appearance administrative bureau.



These homes for wildlife – a wild frog habitat in Pujiang Town, a bird habitat in Huacao Town, a general wildlife habitat in Wujing Town and the Pujiang Country Park wetland – have improved survival and reproductive conditions for the wild species as well as raised their biodiversity.

The Wusongjiang Bird Habitat in Huacao has seen an increase in bird varieties to about 40, with seven being city-level protected species. Improved water quality and diverse plant life have enhanced foraging opportunities for birds. The habitat features pebble paths, wooden plank roads, and man-made nests to minimize human interference.

In Pujiang Country Park, a 34,000- square-meter wetland with a thriving bird habitat showcases balanced biological harmony and picturesque autumn scenery.

The wildlife habitat in Wujing conducts daily monitoring and surveying across various species, culminating in a biodiversity pamphlet.

The district forestry station is now cooperating with the 14 towns, sub-districts and industrial zone and schools to launch wetland, bird and wildlife themed nature education.