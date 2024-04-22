﻿
Feature / District

Four wildlife habitats boost biodiversity

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Cui Songge
  14:05 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0
These homes for wildlife in Minhang District have greatly improved survival and reproductive conditions for the wild species as well as raised their bio-diversity.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Cui Songge
  14:05 UTC+8, 2024-04-23       0

Minhang District has completed the set up of four wildlife habitats, according to the district landscaping and city appearance administrative bureau.

These homes for wildlife – a wild frog habitat in Pujiang Town, a bird habitat in Huacao Town, a general wildlife habitat in Wujing Town and the Pujiang Country Park wetland – have improved survival and reproductive conditions for the wild species as well as raised their biodiversity.

The Wusongjiang Bird Habitat in Huacao has seen an increase in bird varieties to about 40, with seven being city-level protected species. Improved water quality and diverse plant life have enhanced foraging opportunities for birds. The habitat features pebble paths, wooden plank roads, and man-made nests to minimize human interference.

In Pujiang Country Park, a 34,000- square-meter wetland with a thriving bird habitat showcases balanced biological harmony and picturesque autumn scenery.

The wildlife habitat in Wujing conducts daily monitoring and surveying across various species, culminating in a biodiversity pamphlet.

The district forestry station is now cooperating with the 14 towns, sub-districts and industrial zone and schools to launch wetland, bird and wildlife themed nature education.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     