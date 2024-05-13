Rare dove trees bloom for second year in Sheshan National Forest Park

Songjiang Forestry Farm introduced of dove trees in 2012 into Tianma Mountain's reforestation project, but this is only the second flowering of the trees that time.

At Sheshan National Forest Park in Songjiang, a rare dove tree, a national first-class protected species typically found in mountain forests over 1,000 meters above sea level, is currently in bloom. It is only the second flowering of such trees in the 12 years since their introduction to Tianma Hill within the park.

The dove tree is flourishing these days, with its branches thick with verdant leaves and radiant blooms. Upon closer inspection, one can see two large, pristine white bracts cradling a cluster of purple stamens, which against the backdrop of lush foliage, resemble white doves spreading their wings. From a distance, the blossoming dove tree appears as if a flock of doves is perched upon its branches, which is why its common name is the dove tree.

"The plant is globally recognized for its ornamental, scientific and ecological value and is listed as a national key protected wild plant," said Jin Yifan, head of the garden management department of the Songjiang District Greening and City Appearance Bureau. "It is often referred to as the 'panda of the plant world' because, like the panda, it survived from ancient times when many other plant species went extinct."

The Songjiang Forestry Farm began the introduction and cultivation of dove trees in 2012, incorporating them into the hill's reforestation project. Although dove trees thrive in moist climates and are typically found in high-altitude forests, adapting to Shanghai's conditions has not been easy.

Following years of meticulous care, these trees began to flower last year. Currently, Tianma Hill is one of the few places in Sheshan National Forest Park where these trees can be found, offering a unique opportunity for visitors interested in rare plants.





