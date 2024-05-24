﻿
Anting is building a metaverse base at a rapid pace

Alex Miao
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-05-27       0
First phase of some 30,000 square meters has been completed with 25 enterprises settling in at a platform aiming to become a magnet for several metaverse-related industries.
Construction on the Meta Baylism, Anting’s auto metaverse industry base, is in full gear.

Unveiled in September 2023, some 30,000 square meters in the first phase of the base have been completed while 25 enterprises, including Keenbow Information, have settled in.

According to the plan, a metaverse ecological platform will be built at the industry base. Aiming to become a magnet of the metaverse-related industries such as virtual production, digital content, computing, digital humans and auto sales, it comprises a metaverse research institute, a metaverse virtual production studio, an auto software empowering center and the EPIC Games innovation center.

It has introduced programs involving digital human production, AI testing software research and development, incubation of MCN (Multi-Channel Network) agencies, virtual production and auto metaverse sales.

Pooling scholars and agencies in the metaverse research field, it aims to create a powerful science and technology innovation and industry development exchange platform to fuel high-quality development of the digital economy.

In Anting, the metaverse technology has already been deployed by various enterprises along the auto industry chain. The large volume of the auto industry has provided a lot of application scenarios for the development of new metaverse technologies.

﻿
