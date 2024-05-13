﻿
District proud of IP model and leading enterprises

Songjiang District boasts six national intellectual property model enterprises, ranking third in Shanghai, and 22 national IP advantage enterprises - one-tenth of the city's total.
Songjiang District boasts six national intellectual property model enterprises, ranking third in Shanghai, and 22 national intellectual property leading enterprises, accounting for one-tenth of the city's total.

Intellectual property is a vital indicator of a company's core competitiveness, and essential for firms wishing to have a say in their technological ecosystems through core independent patents.

NOARK Electrics (Shanghai) Co Ltd, a global company based in Songjiang and specializing in the development, manufacturing and sale of smart electrical systems, has seen significant success in high-quality intellectual property protection and application.

The company holds 140 effective invention patents, 22 PCT patent applications and over 150 valid trademarks.

It has also undertaken more than 100 patent licensing and transfer projects and registered five patent-intensive products.

"A high-quality intellectual property protection system has propelled the company's high-quality development and has become a powerful tool in penetrating global markets," said Wang Jingkai, head of intellectual property at NOARK.

Similarly, Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co Ltd, another national IP model enterprise in Songjiang, focuses on providing power solutions for areas without electricity. These include communications, military, civilian, commercial and public utility sectors, and the company invests in microgrid and smart grid technologies.

Other Songjiang enterprises, such as Transcom, Haohai Biological Technology and Baolong Automotive, are also making significant advancements in core technology and patent deployment to enhance productivity through intellectual property.



A NOARK robot machine is in operation.

Songjiang
﻿
