Action-packed comedy unleashed in January

"Kill the Monster" will feature stunning visual effects as it tells the story of a chef's adventures with detectives in ancient China to fight monsters and demons.

Action-packed fantasy comedy “Kill the Monster” will hit cinemas across China on January 8.

Helmed by Hong Kong filmmaker Lee Lik-chi and Chinese mainland director Wang Kai, the film stars Bao Jianfeng, Ke Lala and Eric Suen.

“Kill the Monster” is about a chef’s adventures with detectives in ancient China to fight monsters and demons in order to save Chang’an, the old name of Xi’an in Shaanxi Province.

The detectives and monster hunters in the film boast different supernatural powers.

Lee said that the film will feature stunning visual effects to depict scenes involving tomb raiding, giant dragons and magic.