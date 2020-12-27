Feature / Entertainment

Online a cappella concerts promote cultural exchanges

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
"Cloud concerts" of a cappella singing, songs without the support of musical instruments, were launched on Saturday in Shanghai.

Next year, a series of concerts will display the diverse talents of popular a cappella bands from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan. 

The event, hosted by the Shanghai A Cappella Center and Vocal Asia, aims to promote cultural and art exchanges between mainland and Taiwan music enthusiasts.

The opening concert, which was broadcast live on Bilibili and Tencent’s Wesee, featured bands including Bla Black, Solar Singers, Second Language, Blue Moon and Men’s Talk.

Chen Guangxian, art director of the Shanghai A Cappella Center, said the art form has been flourishing in China thanks to its distinctive charm. It will continue to bring the warmth and power of the art form to a wider public.

Ti Gong

Band Men’s Talk from Taiwan

