Feature / Entertainment

A musical tribute to deliverymen debuts in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:38 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0
A facet of grassroots life in China has been turned into "On the Road," an original Chinese musical that debuted this week in Shanghai to popular public acclaim.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:38 UTC+8, 2021-01-08       0

A facet of grassroots life in China has been turned into an original Chinese musical that debuted this week in Shanghai to popular public acclaim.

“On the Road,” the opening performance of the 2021 season at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square, is adapted from a popular TV series that chronicles the rise of express delivery services in China.

Performed by the Beijing Performance and Arts Group, the show features some of China’s best musical actors, including Ayanga, who took the lead role of Yao Yuan, a youngster who starts his own grassroots delivery business.

Ayanga, who also had a hand in the musical composition, describes “On the Road” as a “straightforward” work.

A musical tribute to deliverymen debuts in Shanghai
Zhu Jingjiang

Popular actor Ayanga (right) plays the role of a young grassroots deliveryman just starting out.

“We didn’t make the lyrics and melodies complicated because this is a story about grassroots people,” he said. “During the composition process, I realized that it’s not easy to narrate in the Chinese language, especially when you are singing.”

He added: “That is something we Chinese musical creators and practitioners have to continue to work on — finding smoother composition patterns for original Chinese musicals.”

Ayanga actually worked for a while as a courier to familiarize himself with his character.

“It’s a tiring, demanding job that requires huge patience,” he said. “Yao Yuan’s unflagging spirit is what our era needs. This production has its practical value, which is to pass the ideas of strength and optimism to audiences. At the same time, I think delivery people need more consideration from society.”

For director Xiao Jie and playwright Shen Jie, who is also the scriptwriter for the TV series, the challenge was how to condense a story that spanned 54 TV episodes into a two-hour stage performance.

The box office receipts suggest they accomplished the feat. It has been a hit in Shanghai as it was on its previous stop in Beijing.

“We are still improving the production from audience feedback,” said Xiao. “We can assure audiences that what they see is worthy of the ticket price.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     