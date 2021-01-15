Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Disney pulling out all the stops for Spring Festival

  16:32 UTC+8, 2021-01-15       0
The Year of the Ox is coming, and Shanghai Disney Resort will offer special traditional Chinese games, sounds and delicacies infused with a touch of Disney magic.
Mickey Mouse and his pals will be decked out in their new festive holiday outfits to welcome guests on Mickey Avenue.

The Year of the Ox is coming, and Shanghai Disney Resort will offer special traditional Chinese games, sounds and delicacies infused with a touch of Disney magic, reminiscent of hometown Chinese Spring Festival’s rich traditions and customs.

Mickey Mouse and his pals will be decked out in their new festive holiday outfits, and “God of Fortune” Goofy will once again bring extra luck and excitement to the celebration as he welcomes guests on Mickey Avenue.

On February 12 -- the first day of the Lunar New Year -- visitors can catch their first glimpse of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in stylish new costumes designed by renowned Chinese designer Guo Pei. 

Festival decorations

To bring even more Disney magic to the Year of the Ox, Clarabelle Cow, Mickey's long-time friend, will make her debut at Shanghai Disney, greeting guests with her fun-loving character and sense of humor. Visitors can also take in unique Year of the Ox imagery on a fun new social wall near Il Paperino that serves as an interactive photo backdrop.

Another exciting event will be “Our Families,” a show that will run every night after the Nighttime Spectacular, illuminating the castle with projections of Disney families.

From February 8 to 14, the Shanghainese version of “Once Upon a Time” recorded by renowned Shanghainese actress Pan Hong returns to Enchanted Storybook Castle, immersing guests in local Shanghai culture.

On Mickey Avenue, Mickey, Minnie, Clarabelle and friends will preside over the “Spring Festival Drum Ceremony,” and guests can usher in the new year with the high-flying “Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing!”

What’s more, Disneytown’s Spring Festival Wishing Star Market provides a magical getaway where visitors can shop for gifts, play interactive games and take part in traditional cultural activities such as Chinese calligraphy, puppet shows and shadow plays.

The new Duffy and Friends collection

In the Disneytown Spring Festival Dance Moment, Disney characters in vibrant costumes will perform on weekends throughout the season. Acrobatic choreography and the sound of gongs taken from classic Spring Festival celebrations will come to life in the Lion Blessing on February 12 and the Dragon Parade from February 12 through 16.

Guests will have many opportunities to gather, celebrate and enjoy reunion meals at the resort. At Wandering Moon Restaurant, the reunion meal features delicious Chinese dishes for families to celebrate a traditional nianwei (taste of the year), while the Royal Banquet Hall will have family feasts fit for a king for groups of two or four.

Chip ‘n’ Dale Spring Festival popcorn bucket

Mouthwatering treats

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
