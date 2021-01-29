Film exhibition about medical workers begins

A film exhibition paying tribute to the efforts and dedication of medical workers kicked off at Macalline Cinema World today.

The exhibition will run till February 7. Six productions including documentary

film “Days and Nights in Wuhan," “Diary of A Nurse,” “Withered Trees Revive,” “Meeting Life and Death,” “Dr. Bethune” and “I Am A Doctor” will be screened at the theater.

At the exhibition’s opening ceremony, crews of the acclaimed documentary “Days and Nights in Wuhan” also shared behind-the-scene stories about its production.

The film records Wuhan's battle against COVID-19. It takes lens at ordinary people’s lives and emotion during the epidemic.

According to Cao Jinling, director of the film, the 95-minute film is based on over 1,000 hours of materials.

“We were very touched to record how so many ordinary people turned into heroes with their courage and sacrifice as the virus struck the city,” said Cao.



