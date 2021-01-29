Feature / Entertainment

Film exhibition about medical workers begins

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:03 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
A film exhibition paying tribute to the efforts and dedication of medical workers kicked off at Macalline Cinema World today. 
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  23:03 UTC+8, 2021-01-29       0
SSI ļʱ
Film exhibition about medical workers begins

A film exhibition paying tribute to the efforts and dedication of medical workers kicked off at Macalline Cinema World today. (January 29)

The exhibition will run till February 7. Six productions including documentary

 film “Days and Nights in Wuhan," “Diary of A Nurse,” “Withered Trees Revive,” “Meeting Life and Death,” “Dr. Bethune” and “I Am A Doctor” will be screened at the theater.

At the exhibition’s opening ceremony, crews of the acclaimed documentary “Days and Nights in Wuhan” also shared behind-the-scene stories about its production.

The film records Wuhan's battle against COVID-19. It takes lens at ordinary people’s lives and emotion during the epidemic.

According to Cao Jinling, director of the film, the 95-minute film is based on over 1,000 hours of materials.

“We were very touched to record how so many ordinary people turned into heroes with their courage and sacrifice as the virus struck the city,” said Cao.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     