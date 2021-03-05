Feature / Entertainment

British Film Masters retrospect screenings

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-03-06       0
Hosted by Shanghai Art Film Federation, a British Film Masters retrospective exhibition runs through March 21 at four local theaters.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-03-06       0

The curtain will rise tomorrow on a British Film Masters retrospective exhibition.

Hosted by Shanghai Art Film Federation, the exhibition runs through March 21 at four local theaters, namely the Majestic Theater, Tianshan Cinema, Grand Cinema and HOYTS Cinema.

Nine films by eight celebrated British filmmakers will be screened to highlight the varied styles of cinematography. All movies will be presented in their new digitally restored versions.

“The Brilliant Biograph: Earliest Moving Images of Europe (1897-1902)” is a collection of Biograph Studios’ early-time short films. The valuable sequences vividly record the social and cultural lives of Europe from the late 19th century to the early 20th century. Two years ago, Eye Film Museum and the British Film Institute completed the movie’s 4k restoration. It will be the film’s Asian premiere.

British film master Carol Reed’s suspense thriller “The Third Man” follows an alcoholic American writer who tries to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of an old friend. 

With a twisting plot and impressive cinematography, the film is considered one of the best movies of all time. It won the Palme D’Or at the 3rd Cannes Film Festival in 1949, and the Best Cinematography award at the 23rd Academy Awards two years later.

British Film Masters retrospect screenings

“The Tales of Hoffmann”

“The Tales of Hoffmann,” a joint effort of filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, is a musical film about the struggle and conflict between an artist’s love and his dedication to his work. 

It is a film adaptation from a German opera about an artist who gains poetic inspiration from his failures in love. 

Michael Powell’s suspense thriller “Peeping Tom” enjoys a fame parallel to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” 

The film revolves around a serial killer who murders women while using a portable movie camera to record their dying expressions of terror.

British Film Masters retrospect screenings

“The Ladykillers”

Alexandre Mackendrick’s black comedy film “The Ladykillers” will also be featured. Starring Alec Guinness and comedian Peter Sellers, it revolves around the gang who plan a bank robbery. The criminals rent a room from a little old lady, but they soon run into one problem after another. 

Joseph Losey’s drama “The Servant” inspired South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho to shoot the award-winning movie “Parasite” in 2019. It is about a British aristocrat whose life is dramatically changed after hiring a mysterious servant. Harold Pinter, the 2005 Nobel Laureate for Literature, wrote the film’s script.

British Film Masters retrospect screenings

"The Go-Between”

“The Go-Between” is another collaboration between director Joseph Losey and Pinter. Set in the English countryside, it is a tragic love tale between an upper-class woman and a farmer. The film took the Palme D’Or at the 24th Cannes Film Festival in 1971. 

British Film Masters retrospect screenings

"Howards End”

James Ivory’s drama “Howards End,” based on British writer Edward Morgan Forster’s book, is about the intertwined lives and emotions of two independent and unconventional sisters, and their delicate relationships with the Wilcox family. British actress Emma Thompson won the Best Actress award at the 65th Academy Awards for her impressive performance in the movie.

British Film Masters retrospect screenings

“The Wind That Shakes the Barley”

“The Wind That Shakes the Barley” is a representative work of film master Ken Loach. Set in the 1920s against an Irish War of Independence backdrop, the epic film follows two brothers who join a war against British forces. However, they are finally torn apart because of different choices and opinions.

It is the third time the Shanghai Art Film Federation has hosted an exhibition about the representative works of well-known British filmmakers. They will continue to introduce more acclaimed films, both homegrown and foreign productions to the city’s burgeoning movie enthusiasts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     