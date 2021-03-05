British Film Masters retrospect screenings

The curtain will rise tomorrow on a British Film Masters retrospective exhibition.

Hosted by Shanghai Art Film Federation, the exhibition runs through March 21 at four local theaters, namely the Majestic Theater, Tianshan Cinema, Grand Cinema and HOYTS Cinema.

Nine films by eight celebrated British filmmakers will be screened to highlight the varied styles of cinematography. All movies will be presented in their new digitally restored versions.

“The Brilliant Biograph: Earliest Moving Images of Europe (1897-1902)” is a collection of Biograph Studios’ early-time short films. The valuable sequences vividly record the social and cultural lives of Europe from the late 19th century to the early 20th century. Two years ago, Eye Film Museum and the British Film Institute completed the movie’s 4k restoration. It will be the film’s Asian premiere.

British film master Carol Reed’s suspense thriller “The Third Man” follows an alcoholic American writer who tries to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of an old friend.

With a twisting plot and impressive cinematography, the film is considered one of the best movies of all time. It won the Palme D’Or at the 3rd Cannes Film Festival in 1949, and the Best Cinematography award at the 23rd Academy Awards two years later.

“The Tales of Hoffmann,” a joint effort of filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, is a musical film about the struggle and conflict between an artist’s love and his dedication to his work.

It is a film adaptation from a German opera about an artist who gains poetic inspiration from his failures in love.

Michael Powell’s suspense thriller “Peeping Tom” enjoys a fame parallel to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.”

The film revolves around a serial killer who murders women while using a portable movie camera to record their dying expressions of terror.



Alexandre Mackendrick’s black comedy film “The Ladykillers” will also be featured. Starring Alec Guinness and comedian Peter Sellers, it revolves around the gang who plan a bank robbery. The criminals rent a room from a little old lady, but they soon run into one problem after another.



Joseph Losey’s drama “The Servant” inspired South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho to shoot the award-winning movie “Parasite” in 2019. It is about a British aristocrat whose life is dramatically changed after hiring a mysterious servant. Harold Pinter, the 2005 Nobel Laureate for Literature, wrote the film’s script.

“The Go-Between” is another collaboration between director Joseph Losey and Pinter. Set in the English countryside, it is a tragic love tale between an upper-class woman and a farmer. The film took the Palme D’Or at the 24th Cannes Film Festival in 1971.

James Ivory’s drama “Howards End,” based on British writer Edward Morgan Forster’s book, is about the intertwined lives and emotions of two independent and unconventional sisters, and their delicate relationships with the Wilcox family. British actress Emma Thompson won the Best Actress award at the 65th Academy Awards for her impressive performance in the movie.

“The Wind That Shakes the Barley” is a representative work of film master Ken Loach. Set in the 1920s against an Irish War of Independence backdrop, the epic film follows two brothers who join a war against British forces. However, they are finally torn apart because of different choices and opinions.

It is the third time the Shanghai Art Film Federation has hosted an exhibition about the representative works of well-known British filmmakers. They will continue to introduce more acclaimed films, both homegrown and foreign productions to the city’s burgeoning movie enthusiasts.