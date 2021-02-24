'China On the Move' to air on TV channels

A joint effort by Shanghai Media Group's documentary center and UK's Lion Television, the series focuses on China's poverty alleviation and economic recovery after the pandemic.

Two-episode documentary series “China On The Move” will air on Dragon TV, Docu TV and ICS on Thursday and Friday.

A joint effort of Shanghai Media Group’s documentary center and UK’s Lion Television, the series is focused on the achievements of China’s poverty alleviation and the fast recovery of the nation’s economy in spite of the impact of the pandemic.

From the perspectives of veteran foreign TV anchors Jenny Cortes Ybanez and Cameron Andersen, the series tells impressive stories about the efforts and perseverance of both Chinese government and its people in the face of many difficult circumstances.

The first episode is about the success of poverty alleviation in the country’s rural areas.

The second episode shows how industries have recovered from the pandemic with endeavors in structural innovation and transformation.