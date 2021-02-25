Feature / Entertainment

'Aquatic' makes a splash into ancient folk opera

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  13:50 UTC+8, 2021-02-26       0
Theater SanTuoQi's "Aquatic" will meet Shanghai audiences at the 1862 Theater next month. The production features "Nuo" opera elements, one of the most ancient forms of folk opera.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  13:50 UTC+8, 2021-02-26       0

Theater SanTuoQi’s signature production “Aquatic” will meet Shanghai audiences at the 1862 Theater on March 26 and 27.

Adapted from Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) Chinese writer Pu Songling’s “Strange Tales from Make-Do Studio,” the performance centers on the story of a water ghost living in a deep river. In order to move into his next life, he needs to find a human who has drowned to replace him.

The ghost makes friends with a local fisherman. They drink and enjoy each other’s company but the water ghost runs out of time to find his replacement.

The production features “Nuo” opera elements, one of the most ancient forms of folk opera, which originated in southwest China. Wearing opera masks, performers also combine Western physical theater movements into the production.

Aquatic makes a splash into ancient folk opera
Ti Gong

The production features “Nuo” opera elements, one of the most ancient forms of folk opera, which originated in southwest China.

“Aquatic” tells a thoughtful story with sentimental humor and imagination. It premiered in 2012 and received a 4-star recommendation at the 2012 Avignon Theater Festival-Off in France. It appeared at the Avignon Dance Festival and the Avignon Theater Festival-Off in 2013, while the show made an appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Shanghai International Arts Festival in 2013.

Director Zhao Miao said the inspiration of the creation came from a news report he read in 2012 about a college student who drowned in a river.

“We made our speculation about the news and borrowed the ancient Chinese ghost story as the carrier of our creation,” said Zhao.

“The underwater world can reflect the human society. It’s a story about friendship in desperation, about morality and comradeship, virtue and vice.”

Founded in 1996, Theater SanTuoQi is an independent physical theater company dedicated to creating innovative and imaginative works.

Aquatic makes a splash into ancient folk opera
Ti Gong

"Aquatic" premiered in 2012 and received a 4-star recommendation at the 2012 Avignon Theater Festival-Off in France.

Performance info

Dates: March 26 and 27; 7:30pm
Tickets: 80-380 yuan
Venue: 1862 Theater
Address: 1777 Binjiang Avenue, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     