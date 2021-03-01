Show blends acrobatics with ancient tale

New circus dance production "Flood Fighting" will be staged at the 1862 Theater. Presented by Beijing Acrobatic Troupe, the show combines acrobatic performance with folk culture.

New circus dance production “Flood Fighting” has been penciled into the weekend schedule at the 1862 Theater on March 20 and 21.

Jointly produced by Beijing Acrobatic Troupe and international dancing artists Erik Kiel from the Netherlands and Vince Virr from the UK, the show tells an ancient Chinese mythology story from a children’s point of view, combining acrobatic performance with folk culture.

The story follows the Chinese goddess Nu Wa, who becomes a human being, and later patches up the sky to save people suffering from flooding due to water falling from the sky.

In “Flood Fighting,” Nu Wa borrows the body of a little girl, Wuse, to land on earth and help people.



Despite being tagged as a performance for family audiences, “Flood Fighting” is hardly a straightforward story with a happy ending.

It also showcases human’s ignorance, innocence and weakness.

Lion dance and traditional acrobatic skills, including stilt walking, human pyramid and diabolo performance, are featured in the show.

The performers are all young members of Beijing Acrobatic Troupe, and the youngest member is 11 years old.

Performance info

Dates: March 20, 2:30pm and 7:30pm; March 21, 10:30am and 2:30pm

Tickets: 120-480 yuan

Venue: 1862 Theater

Address: 1777 Binjiang Avenue, Pudong New Area