Feature / Entertainment

Show blends acrobatics with ancient tale

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:24 UTC+8, 2021-03-01       0
New circus dance production "Flood Fighting" will be staged at the 1862 Theater. Presented by Beijing Acrobatic Troupe, the show combines acrobatic performance with folk culture.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:24 UTC+8, 2021-03-01       0

New circus dance production “Flood Fighting” has been penciled into the weekend schedule at the 1862 Theater on March 20 and 21.

Jointly produced by Beijing Acrobatic Troupe and international dancing artists Erik Kiel from the Netherlands and Vince Virr from the UK, the show tells an ancient Chinese mythology story from a children’s point of view, combining acrobatic performance with folk culture.

The story follows the Chinese goddess Nu Wa, who becomes a human being, and later patches up the sky to save people suffering from flooding due to water falling from the sky.

Show blends acrobatics with ancient tale
Ti Gong

The performers are all young members of Beijing Acrobatic Troupe.

In “Flood Fighting,” Nu Wa borrows the body of a little girl, Wuse, to land on earth and help people.

Despite being tagged as a performance for family audiences, “Flood Fighting” is hardly a straightforward story with a happy ending.

It also showcases human’s ignorance, innocence and weakness.

Lion dance and traditional acrobatic skills, including stilt walking, human pyramid and diabolo performance, are featured in the show.

The performers are all young members of Beijing Acrobatic Troupe, and the youngest member is 11 years old.

Show blends acrobatics with ancient tale
Ti Gong

Lion dance and traditional acrobatic skills are featured in the show.

Performance info

Dates: March 20, 2:30pm and 7:30pm; March 21, 10:30am and 2:30pm
Tickets: 120-480 yuan
Venue: 1862 Theater
Address: 1777 Binjiang Avenue, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     