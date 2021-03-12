Rock musical asks us to squarely confront human imperfection

The Chinese version of the Broadway rock musical "Next to Normal" is returning to Shanghai with performances at SAIC Shanghai Culture Square through March 21.

The plot, which centers on a mother struggling with worsening bipolar disorder, brought audiences to tears when the Chinese version debuted in 2018. The musical addresses grief, depression, suicide, drug abuse, psychiatry ethics and the underbelly of city life.

According to production company Seven Ages, the 2021 version features an upgraded stage setting, but the story­line retains its open challenge for audiences to face the imperfections of life with straightforward courage.

The original production was created in 2008, with lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. It opened on Broadway in 2009 and went on to be nominated for 11 Tony Awards, winning three of them, including Best Original Score. It also won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Ti Gong

In the story, a mother named Diana is traumatized by the death of her infant son from an undiagnosed intestinal obstruction. Her grief triggers episodes of bipolar depressive disorder and delusions.

The illness affects everyone in her life, especially her teenage daughter Natalie. Diana each year celebrates the birthday of a fantasized son her mind has created. By the 18th birthday, Natalie and the father feel they need to take action to prevent their family being torn apart.

The musical was performed at the smaller People Grand Theater in downtown Huangpu District in 2018. In order to adapt the show to the larger Culture Square venue, Seven Ages built a 7-meter-high, four-level stage setting.

A rock band is joined by violin and cello to give audiences a heightened sense of the drama.

Yang Jiamin, chief executive of Seven Ages, said mental health issues like bipolar disorder are receiving more public attention now than when the musical debuted.

“When working on the Chinese version of the musical in 2018, we valued the practical and social meaning of the story, which is still the case,” said Yang. “Seven Ages hasn’t put on any performance in the past 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We decided to resume work with this musical because we regard it a ‘healing’ experience in the post-pandemic recovery period.”

She added: “If audiences can find some comfort from the performance and learn to face and deal with the imperfections in life and in themselves, then our social responsibility is served.”

Ti Gong

American director Joseph Graves also lauds the healing power of the production.

“The show deals with the subject of depression and mental disease,” said Graves. “It’s also a story about hope. The heroine makes the whole family suffer, but she also realizes that she can attain happiness only through herself.”

Graves is a Peking University instructor who has been living in China since 2002. As a veteran stage actor, he has been helping Chinese university students experience the magic of performance.

Like most people, Graves’ work and life were disrupted by the pandemic.

“I flew to New York in January last year to watch some plays and meet some friends, and expected to be back in China a month later,” Graves said. “But I didn’t get back until October. After the ‘Next to Normal’ production started, the crew managed to return to normal despite some travel restrictions.”

According to Yang, Seven Ages will present the Chinese version of popular musicals “Matilda” and “Man of La Mancha” later this year.

“The 14-month COVID-19 suspension is not necessarily a bad thing,” said Yang. “We made use of the break to analyze development plans for the company, which has grown rapidly since its establishment in 2012.”

Seven Ages has received funding from Alibaba’s Live Entertainment Business Group and Legend Capital.

“Seven Ages is seeking to become a top-flight musical theater production company. When producing Chinese versions of successful musicals, we learn from them. We hope to introduce quality original productions eventually,” Yang added.