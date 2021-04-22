As long as we are all together: Youku's new menu

Streaming platform Youku has released its 2021 projects covering drama series, variety shows, documentary and animation – about 130 in all.

In drama, audiences will be offered “As Long As We Are Together,” “Psychologist,” “The Story of Xingfu,” “Be Reborn” and “Pride and Price.”

“As Long As We Are Together” marks the television comeback of actress Zhao Wei, absent from the TV screen for six years.

But this role is different from the “tiger mom” in her 2015 series “Tiger Mom.”

In the drama, she is trying her best to buy an expensive apartment in the school district for the sake of her son.

“Psychologist,” based on a novel by Bi Shumin, is centered on the growth of female psychologist He Dun, and her complicated emotional relationships.

The stories of her patients as well as her own also reflect the confusion and redemption of people living in modern society.

The series will be helmed by Malaysian director Sam Quah, known for the acclaimed crime film “Sheep Without A Shepherd.”

“The Story of Xingfu,” directed by Zheng Xiaolong, depicts the life, career and emotions of a village girl He Xingfu.

Despite all the challenges and obstacles in life, she grows up as the leader of her village to strive for a happy and affluent life for all the village people.

“Be Reborn,” starring Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai, describes an extraordinary cooperation between a cop and a genius college student in solving a series of theft cases. It’s also a battle of wits and strength.

“Pride and Price,” directed by Wu Bai, is an urban drama about the innovation of a traditional fashion magazine to increase its influence in the Internet era.

Editors of the magazine face a dilemma of content vs commerce and have to make a choice.

In the variety category, “Asia Super Young” has announced it will launch its global selection.

The show will gather young idols between the ages of 18 and 24 from across Asia to compete in vocal, street dance and rap. A new idol band of the winners will be formed. Japanese filmmaker Shunji Iwai and Chinese hip-hop icon Gai, whose real name is Zhou Yan, will be the show’s mentors.

“Street Dance of China” will present its fourth season. Director Lu Wei said that they are considering to invite international dancing celebrities to form new battle teams in the show.

“Chinese Style” will be a highly expected talent show featuring the elements of Chinese-style music and traditional Chinese culture. Meanwhile, Youku will develop the Chinese version of the popular South Korean music variety “Sing Again.” It will also produce the first celebrity boxing variety show which will explore untapped boxing talent of entertainment stars.

The second season of the well-received documentary series “Cities of Wonder” will be produced for documentary lovers.

The series will have an in-depth exploration of the relationship between human beings and city through stories of ordinary people.

The documentary series “Banquet Planet 2” is a Michelin star chefs’ search for top-notch food materials in nature.

Their new cuisine inspiration and philosophy will also be aired on Youku.

A batch of new interview and talk show programs will also be presented, focusing on the topics of urban women from 18 to 35 years old.

In the animation category, popular Chinese animated series “The Legend of Qin” will present its 7th season. It is about how the Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC), the first imperial dynasty of China, collapsed.