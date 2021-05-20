Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Disney releasing chic new Mickey Mouse collection

Shanghai Disney Resort on May 20 unveiled an exclusive merchandise collection designed in collaboration with Jackson Yee – the latest in a series of original offerings.
Jackson Yee with the new collection’s backpack. It brings iconic Mickey merchandise into the future with reflective materials that magically change colors in photos

Shanghai Disney Resort unveiled an exclusive merchandise collection designed in collaboration with Jackson Yee – the latest in a series of original offerings that are part of the resort’s “Year of Magical Surprises.”

The collection features a backpack, keychain, T-shirt and bucket hat, each designed to elevate current trends and encourage guests to show their own style and join the resort’s fifth anniversary celebration. The fashionable 5th Birthday Celebration Holographic Mickey Collection combines Disney’s classic Mickey Mouse designs with Yee’s chic flair, bringing a unique, stylish lineup of merchandise to fashion lovers and trendsetters across the country.

Shanghai Disney releasing chic new Mickey Mouse collection

An enchanting element of the collection is the plush keychain, with reflective silver and dark red hues, complete with a hint of magic provided by color-changing materials

The new Mickey Collection will be exclusively available for pre-order via the official Shanghai Disney Resort WeChat mini-program. Only 5,555 units of the backpack and bucket hat, and 5,255 units of the T-shirt and plush keychain, will be available for purchase. Beginning on May 20, guests can log onto the mini-program and add their favorite products to the shopping cart, with each purchaser limited to one item per design. The official pre-sale of the collection will begin on May 25 at 8:30pm and end on May 27 at 11:59pm. Guests must enter a valid personal ID number and pay a deposit for their orders.

People who have successfully paid their deposit will be able to make a reservation between May 28 and July 6 to attain a product QR code, and select the date and time between June 7 and July 6 to pick up their products at the resort's World of Disney Store Marketplace.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
