Golden Goblet Awards jury members all set for judging

Jury members for the Golden Goblet Awards of the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival hosted a briefing on Saturday.

The seven-member jury panel of the main competition of the awards is headed by celebrated Chinese director Huang Jianxin, known for "The Founding of A Republic" and "Ambush."

Jury members also include Italian film producer and critic Marco Müller, Belgian cinematographer Matthias Delvaux, French producer Natacha Devillers, Singaporean director Anthony Chen and Chinese actors Deng Chao and Zhou Dongyu.

Huang said that they will probably have heated discussions on the nominated entries over the following days.

Deng said that China's film industry is flourishing and showing more and more tolerance to young filmmakers.

"Young people with film dreams and passion have a lot more opportunities to showcase their talent," he said.

Müller was glad to see the diversity of Chinese cinema nowadays. He hoped that art-house movies in China will have more platforms for screening and distribution.

In addition to the main competition, the Golden Goblet Awards will honor excellent works in the animation, documentary and short film categories.

Director and screenwriter Wang Yunfei, a jury member in the animation category, said that a successful animation can resonate well with an audience due to its sincerity. He also encouraged people to offer young animation directors more freedom for creation.

Director Zhang Yang, who heads the panel in the documentary category, said that he has made several efforts in documentary filmmaking in recent years.

"I will judge the nominated documentaries' subjects, perspectives and methods for shooting to see if they can impress and touch me," Zhang added.