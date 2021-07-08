Feature / Entertainment

'Road to Victory' set for national tour after Shanghai success

The play set during turbulent years of political upheaval in China will visit 34 cities for 48 performances.
The curtain has fallen on the premiere season of Shanghai Oriental Art Center's self-produced play "Road to Victory," with the last of its eight performances staged at the center on Wednesday.

Based on the award-winning novel "The Road We Have Taken," the four-hour play focuses on the fate of youngsters from a big family in Hunan Province who search for their political path through the turbulent years between 1925 and 1949.

"Road to Victory" is Shanghai Oriental Art Center's third original work after "Garden of The Jins" and another play, "Sunrise," directed by famed Chinese dancer and choreographer Jin Xing.

Ti Gong

"Road to Victory" is Shanghai Oriental Art Center's third self-produced work.

Lei Wen, the art center's general manager, said the three works showcased the center's determination and ability to turn itself from a "stage" to a "platform."

"We are open to all resources and talent, providing them with a platform for communication and creation to produce high-quality productions," she said.

"Road to Victory" involved famed playwright Yao Yuan and director Hu Zongqi, as well as a group of veteran actors led by Zhang Zhijian.

After the premiere season in Shanghai, the play will kick off its national tour to visit 34 cities for 48 performances.

Ti Gong

Actress Zeng Li plays the role of Yang Lihua in "Road to Victory."

