Cartoon characters crash music party

Shanghai's Shimao Festival City and LINE FRIENDS are staging a cartoon-themed music party at the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

The one-month event offers visitors an interactive experience with the cartoon image ROY6 in different immersive scenes and pop-up stores.

ROY6, created by LINE FRIENDS' young pop idol Wang Yuan, embodies courage, friendship, energy and a hopeful future through six lovely images.

Since its debut in 2018, ROY6 has cooperated with many brands and received high praise from youngsters.

Through August 5, the cartoon images will appear in a range of scenes at Shimao Festival City, including a music show and live broadcast, as well as a post office play set, where you can leave messages and doodles to your loved ones.

Visitors can take photos with the images and interact with them through singing and dancing. Cartoon character merchandise and gifts are also available.

Officials from Shimao Festival City said they will continue to cooperate with youth culture and fashion groups to present more stylish and crossover experiences.

A new theme block that integrates food, entertainment and fashion will also be unveiled at the end of September.



Dates: Through August 5, 10am-10pm

Venue: Shanghai Shimao Festival City

Address: 829 Nanjing Rd E.