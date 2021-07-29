﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Young singers and dancers light up Wanping Theater

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:37 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
Traditional Chinese elements were incorporated into singing, recitation and dance performances.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:37 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0

China's young singing and dancing talent were on full display at a performance organized by China Education Federation of the Arts at Wanping Theater on Wednesday.

Traditional Chinese cultural elements were incorporated into their performances of singing, recitation and dancing.

Many of the acts were original while some others offered new intonations of classics.

Following its Shanghai stop, the exhibition will move on to be hosted in other Chinese cities.

Young singers and dancers light up Wanping Theater
Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese cultural elements were incorporated into dance performances.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
