Series depicts fight against organized crime in China

"Crime Crackdown," a cop series about China's efforts and achievements in cracking down on organized and gang-related crime, has recently debuted on Dragon TV and Tencent.
"Crime Crackdown," a cop series about China's efforts and achievements in cracking down on organized and gang-related crime, has recently debuted on Dragon TV and Tencent. 

Wu Bai, known for suspense drama "Criminal Minds" and epic drama "Sniper," helms the series based on real-life cases selected by the Committee of Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee. 

Celebrated Chinese actor Sun Honglei plays the lead role of former frontline cop Li Chengyang, framed for a crime he didn't commit by his direct superior and other corrupt officials who provide protection for criminal organizations. After Li is freed from prison, he joins hands with the "sweeping black" team to wipe out the two large forces that have been entrenched in the city for more than a decade. 

The series also stars Zhang Yixing and Liu Yijun as police officers. Actress Jiang Shuying plays a journalist who doesn't stop searching for the truth, even though she's involved in the complicated case.

Ti Gong

Cop series "Crime Crackdown" starts airing on Dragon TV. 

Producers of the series said it's inspired by the true story of a gang leader who eluded justice for decades due to corruption and the discovery of a staff member's body under a school playground. The series also examines social problems like illegal loans and trade monopolies. 

"Crime Crackdown" also demonstrates the country's determination to break up criminal groups. It vividly depicts a group of unsung heroes dedicated to the fight against crime and gangs despite formidable obstacles. During the process, some of them are misunderstood, threatened, laughed at and even framed, but they don't give up their pursuit of justice for ordinary people.

Official statistics released in March show that over the past three years, a total of 3,644 mafia-like groups and 11,675 criminal organizations have been busted in China, and Chinese courts have concluded more than 32,900 preliminary trials for gang-related activities. More than 1 million Chinese police officers have been working on the frontlines of the national crackdown. 

It had been 18 years since Sun, known for his performance in the 2008 spy drama "Lurk," starred in a cop series. In 2003, he played a villain in Gao Qunshu's series "Conquest."

