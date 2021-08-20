Biennale online without missing a step

Lovers of contemporary dance have a treat in store for them. Thirty-six original dance productions are being screened online by the 2nd China Contemporary Dance Biennale.

The performances, organized by the China Dancers Association and the Shanghai International Dance Center Development Foundation, gather together some of the country's most promising and rising dancers and choreographers.

The exposure from the online productions is aimed at giving them a higher profile both at home and abroad.

Ti Gong

The inaugural biennale was held in 2019 in Shanghai. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second biennale has been shifted to the video-streaming platform Bilibili.

Theater operators and dance festival organizers from around the world have been invited to participate in this virtual biennale.

This year's performances include nine full-length productions.

Some of these productions were commissioned by Shanghai International Dance Center Theater's youth project, such as choreographer Rao Yuhong's "The Intersection." The work combines traditional Peking Opera with Chinese classical dance, and was staged at the dance center in March.

Ti Gong

Some 10 productions will be aired with selected clips of dance performances. They include "Entropy," a dance based on a physics concept used to measure the degree of chaos or randomness. Presented by the Xiexin Dance Theater, "Entropy" premiered at the dance theater in March. Choreographer Yin Fang said the work illustrates relationships and the emotional connections of people.

Beijing-based choreographer Tian Tian's "Yong Series" is also featured. The series dance was inspired by sculptures of dancing figures unearthed from tombs and paintings created during the Han (206 BC-AD 220) and Tang (AD 618-907) dynasties.

Several performances under the heading of documentaries include "The Vision of Yoyo" and "Dirty."

"The Vision of Yoyo" follows the creative process of Shanghai International Dance Center's eponymous production, a work remarkable not only for its all-amateur cast but also for its fortitude in forging ahead after the unexpected deaths of two performers during rehearsals.

Ti Gong

Under the category of dance films, two long and 13 short productions will be screened. Some of them are re-creations of stage performances, while others integrate dance with video and visual techniques.

The dance film "HÉ" is a joint creation by the Scottish Dance Theater and Chinese choreographer Wang Yabin. With the help of montage, dancers shuttle between China and Scotland in a production that explores the relationship between humans, cities and the natural environment.

According to biennale organizers, the 36 works being presented this year showcase the creativity of young artists who are exploring new fusions between traditional Chinese dance and modern choreography.

The organizers have sent invitations to theaters and dance festivals in over 50 countries and regions. Online participants include London's Sadler's Wells Theater, The Place Dance Center, the Chaillot National Theater in Paris, the Municipal Theater Rivoli in Porto and London's Dance Umbrella international festival.

Ti Gong

The 2019 inaugural China Contemporary Dance Biennale hosted theater and dance festival operators from 14 countries and regions.



According to organizers, some of those involved in the 2019 festival did attract overseas attention. For example, choreographer Jiang Fan's "Web Traffic" was invited by the One Dance Week Festival to perform in Bulgaria, but the trip was subsequently canceled by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another of Jiang's creations, entitled "Now Loading ...," is being showcased in this year's biennale.

"The first biennale was a real excitement because it broke the communication barriers for dance academies, dance troupes and independent dancers," said Song Xinxin, director of "The Vision of Yoyo."

"It's a pity we can't have offline communications this year due to the pandemic," Song said. "Still, it's a valuable platform for young creators like us."

Ti Gong

A full list of biennale programs



Full-length Performances

The Intersection (August 16-22)

Transition (August 23-29)

Orange Flight – Grew Up There (August 23-29)

Fly to Your Mountain (August 30-September 5)

Divine & The Sun (August 30-September 5)

A Poem About the Unknown (September 6-12)

Myself And I In the Stream of Virtual Subconsciousness (September 6-12)

Dance Deco Co (September 13-19)

Disco-Teca (September 13-19)

Showcases (August 16-September 19)

Sky High

Yong Series

Entropy

Nourishing the Life

Home

Now Loading ...

Reflection

The Miniascape

Best Before

The Surge

Documentaries

The Vision of Yoyo (August 16-September 19)

Dirty (September 13-19)

Dance Films (August 16-September 19)

Elephant In the Room (September 13-19)

All Good If Not

Entropy, The New Episode of Nowness Just Dance Series

Unlimited Dance – Connection

Sutra Dance

HÉ

Twinkling

Apple, Apple

Slam Dunk

Falling

Cane

Paper Shredder

Blank

Memorial Ceremony

OrBit