Disney conjures more magic to celebrate Duffy Month

New shows, adorable decorations and exciting lineup of merchandise inspired by lovable characters to feature in 5th birthday celebrations.

The upcoming Duffy Month promises to be even more magical, with Duffy-themed excitement to be found throughout the Shanghai Disney Resort.

There will be new performances, adorable decorations and an exciting lineup of merchandise inspired by the lovable characters.

On Mickey Avenue, Minnie Lane will be adorned with a cute and colorful Duffy-themed design, and immersive miniature sets will be set up for guests to stop and pose for photos with their favorite Duffy and Friends plush.

One set is even designed to create the illusion that guests are the same size as their plush, bringing them right into the magical fantasy world of Duffy and Friends.

An all-new social wall near Il Paperino will also feature Duffy and Friends in their 5th birthday celebration-themed costumes, acting as the perfect backdrop for fun poses and selfies to help guests capture even more magical memories during their visit to Shanghai Disneyland.



Throughout September, Duffy and Friends will bring the excitement to Mickey Avenue with a lively dance performed with their good friends Mickey and Minnie, who will also introduce Duffy and his five adorable friends to guests, highlighting their stories and their special talents.

Duffy and Friends will also appear around the park to surprise guests and enjoy the festivities of the 5th Birthday Celebration.

For this year's Duffy Month, Shanghai Disney Resort has lovingly created a new line of Duffy and Friends merchandise – the Duffy and Friends Craft Time collection.

The collection – which features craft materials such as patchwork cloth, buttons and wool – includes items such as adorable plush and keychains, as well as vintage-style knitting crossover bags, lovely backpacks and DIY patches.



For a limited-time only during Duffy Month, guests can also enjoy a host of exclusive surprises as part of a Duffy-themed staycation at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.