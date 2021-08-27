The storm after the storm: a family legacy

The classic drama "Thunderstorm" and its sequel "Thunderstorm II" will be staged on October 22-24 as a tribute to late Chinese playwright Cao Yu.

Famed playwright Cao Yu's "Thunderstorm," a play centering on the blood relationship and entanglements of two families from different social classes, is recognized as one of the most influential works of modern Chinese drama.

It has been adapted into film, opera and contemporary dance since its theatrical triumphs in the 1930s.

Cao's daughter Wan Fang, 69, also a playwright, long sought to produce a sequel to her father's signature work. The simmering ambition was finally realized last year with the completion of "Thunderstorm II."

The work, along with the original "Thunderstorm," will be presented at Shanghai Grand Theater in October in a production by Beijing-based Magnificent Culture.

"I have written novels, and film and TV series scripts, but I didn't touch the genre of drama until I was 50," said Wan. "I have to admit that my father's status and achievements put a lot of pressure on me."

Wan said she has read the script of "Thunderstorm" probably more than any other person alive and watched numerous adaptations of the work.

"I finally made up my mind to approach the classic in my own way and create 'Thunderstorm II,' which is dedicated to my father," she said.

In "Thunderstorm," protagonist Zhou Puyuan's hypocritical personality and domestic autocracy create agony for family members. He has a son Zhou Ping by his first wife Lu Shiping. His current wife Fan Yi falls in love with her stepson, but his heart is with Sifeng, a maid servant of the household.

The maid is actually the daughter of Lu and her new, lower-class husband. Complicating matters, Sifeng is also pursued romantically by Zhou Puyuan's younger son.

Unaware that Zhou Ping is her stepbrother, Sifeng bears his child. The story takes a tragic turn during the night of a thunderstorm. Deaths occur.

Wan's "Thunderstorm II" picks up the tale, with Zhou Puyuan, Lu and Fan Yi coming to terms with the accidental deaths of their children.

"It explains the protagonists' pain and suffering, and why they made such life choices," said Wan. "I created 'Thunderstorm II' based on my understanding of my father and his characters. It's also a way to get connected to him."

For veteran drama critic Zhu Guang, "Thunderstorm" has every reason to remain a theatrical classic from one generation to the next.

"Some people hold the stereotype that 'Thunderstorm' is about the conflict between capitalists and working classes, as well as about feudal restrictions over women," said Zhu.

"But the story has become a classic because of it unveils a humanity that resonates with audiences of all eras," she said. "The complexity and unexplainable delicacy of human nature always create great literature."

Zhu has her own interpretations of the characters in "Thunderstorm."

"Zhou Ping has his own preferences and love pursuits," she said. "However, he has his duty as the eldest son in the household. Fan Yi pursues freedom and individuality, just like most modern women in our era. Sifeng shares a similar personality with her mother Lu, so they make similar choices which lead to similar fates. History repeats itself for the same type of people."

The play has attracted performances by famed actors like Tong Ruimin, Hawick Lau, He Saifei and Kong Wei.

