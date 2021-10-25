﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Peking Opera adaptation of popular TV series comes to Shanghai

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:57 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
The Jingju Theater Company of Beijing will present a Peking Opera adaptation of the 2001 TV series "The Grand Mansion Gate" at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on November 3.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:57 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0

The Jingju Theater Company of Beijing will present a Peking Opera adaptation of the 2001 TV series "The Grand Mansion Gate" at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on November 3.

Guo Baochang, the TV series' director and scriptwriter, also heads the on-stage play.

From a woman's perspective, the play is about the lives of a big herbal business family that witnesses the huge historical changes in the country starting from the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). It is mainly set around the early 1900s.

The Peking Opera play's music, costumes and stage effects combine to form new creative elements to attract young audiences.

Guo said that Peking Opera should resonate with young people. Both preservation and innovation are important to the traditional art form.

Peking Opera adaptation of popular TV series comes to Shanghai
Ti Gong

A Peking Opera adaptation of "The Grand Mansion Gate" will be staged at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on November 3.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     