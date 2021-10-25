Peking Opera adaptation of popular TV series comes to Shanghai

The Jingju Theater Company of Beijing will present a Peking Opera adaptation of the 2001 TV series "The Grand Mansion Gate" at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on November 3.

Guo Baochang, the TV series' director and scriptwriter, also heads the on-stage play.

From a woman's perspective, the play is about the lives of a big herbal business family that witnesses the huge historical changes in the country starting from the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). It is mainly set around the early 1900s.

The Peking Opera play's music, costumes and stage effects combine to form new creative elements to attract young audiences.

Guo said that Peking Opera should resonate with young people. Both preservation and innovation are important to the traditional art form.