Shanghai Disney Resort to be the home of Halloween fun

  18:15 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
The legendary Halloween Spook-tacular will be held from October 28 to 31, with many Disney characters and live musicians creating spooky magic throughout Shanghai Disney Resort.
The legendary Halloween Spook-tacular will be held from October 28 to 31, with many Disney characters, DJs and live musicians creating spooky magic throughout the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Due to the huge popularity of the Halloween event over the past two years, this year's Spook-tacular has been extended to four days of celebrations.

The pinnacle of the Halloween Spook-tacular will arrive with a special Halloween Villains Fireworks Show filled with thrilling music and spooky projections topping off each day in scary style and making the Spook-tacular one of the most exciting Halloween parties in the town.

The Halloween fun will continue through November 7, and guests can enjoy a range of amazing new and traditional Halloween celebrations, featuring classic decorations, entertainment, shows, activities, trick-or-treating, and of course the chance for guests to show off their coolest Halloween costumes.

As night falls, Treasure Cove will once again transform itself into the home of Ghost Pirates, who will wait to delight guests around every corner. The sunset will also bring with it an exciting Halloween-themed cavalcade and a "This is Halloween!" dance party.

The spooky fun inside the park will also be making its way to Disneytown, with a Halloween Fun Carnival featuring character-inspired pumpkin decor, a Ghost Band, dance parties and special trick-or-treat parades. This Halloween, Disneytown is getting a big makeover, with a Magical Mirror around every corner, as well as opportunities to meet The Lost Souls.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
