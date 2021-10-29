﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Animated musical 'Vivo' set for release in China

﻿ Xu Wei
  20:11 UTC+8, 2021-10-29       0
Following the adventures of a cute rainforest mammal, the film features original songs by Tony Award-winning musician and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.
"Vivo," a musical produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will hit cinemas across China on November 5.

Helmed by Kirk Demicco, the adventure film features all-new original songs created by Tony Award-winning Broadway musician and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It follows the adventures of Vivo, a cute rainforest mammal, and his quest to give a song written by his owner to the lost love of his life.

On their hilarious journey from Cuba and Miami, Vivo and his friend Gabi experience all kinds of challenges from the rainforest and big city, and come to realize the importance of love, family and friendship.

Miranda, known for the musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights," also gives voice to Vivo. The animated film is also expected to compete for Academy Awards next year.

Animated musical 'Vivo' set for release in China

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
