﻿
Feature / Entertainment

City's premier theater reopens, better than before

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:20 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
Shanghai Grand Theater, one of the best equipped stages in the world, is kicking it up a notch with an upgraded studio theater called New Box.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:20 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0

Shanghai Grand Theater, one of the best equipped stages in the world, is kicking it up a notch with an upgraded studio theater called New Box.

Located on the fifth floor of the Grand Theater in the People's Square, the 198-seat New Box takes up 140 square meters. For special performances, the maximum seat number can be increased to 258.

After the upgrade, New Box is equipped with 190 sound boxes and 36 beams above stage – a high-level configuration for a small-scale theater. It's also equipped with a state-of-the-art holographic sound system. Using motion-capture and image-picking technologies, the system creates effects in accordance with real-time movement of performers.

The upgraded equipment will enrich the studio theater's light and stage design, and facilitate the creation of more immersive and interactive productions.

City's premier theater reopens, better than before
Ti Gong

Shanghai Grand Theater's upgraded studio theater, now called New Box, will be able to stage more immersive and interactive performances.

The last time the studio theater was open to the public was two years ago when Shanghai Grand Theater introduced the inaugural International Theater Season, co-sponsored by the Edinburgh Fringe Showcase.

Although its operations have been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the space welcomes back audiences with a new face this month.

From November 19 to 21, New Box will stage the first part in a musical series called "Let's Rock," featuring a selection of songs from popular musicals like "Rent," "Rock of Ages," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Aida" and "Next to Normal."

The musical gala will become a regular show at New Box. The space can also be used for script reading and performing art workshops – an ideal venue for young creators and their experimental productions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     