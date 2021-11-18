﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Disney readies for a Frozen-themed winter season

SHINE
  17:51 UTC+8, 2021-11-18       0
A whimsical wintry flavor will include "ice" sculptures and a cheery new social wall for festive selfies in the holiday season spirit.
SHINE
Today marks Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse's birthdays, and Shanghai Disney Resort has launched a winter season full of enchanting traditions and surprises.

From November 25, 2021 to January 3, 2022, picture-perfect decorations themed to Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen films will line the lands, giving a whimsical wintry feel to every visit, including Frozen-themed "ice" sculptures and a cheery new social wall for festive selfies.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and other Disney friends welcome guests on Mickey Avenue.

Disney friends welcome guests at Shanghai Disneyland.

From holiday traditions to New Year's Eve festivities, Shanghai Disney Resort promises guests of all ages an immersive experience this winter.

Every evening on Mickey Avenue, guests can feel the magic of winter by experiencing the nightly Frozen Snow Celebration. Christmas trees with shimmering ornaments will set the tone for a dreamy holiday experience, and a special tree in Gardens of Imagination will come alight during Mickey's Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Enchanted Storybook Castle and Gardens of Imagination will be transformed into a winter wonderland as Queen Elsa lights up the holidays with her magic.

Guests can also head over to Mickey Avenue to meet Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and other Disney friends, as well as watch popular holiday shows, "Happy Holidays, Mickey!" and "Christmas Swing!" throughout the day.

Shanghai Disney readies for a Frozen-themed winter season

Frozen-themed desserts

Starting from December 1, guests will be invited to meander the streets completing tasks on the Christmas Tree Trail for the chance to win prizes in a lucky draw.

On weekends and holidays, Disneytown will also offer exciting entertainment shows, while Santa Claus will add some extra magic himself, welcoming guests to take selfies together.

Additionally, the CookieAnn Bakery Café will officially open its doors to guests on Mickey Avenue on November 25.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Follow Us

