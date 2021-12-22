'Little Jack' presents Chinese version at city theater

The 100-minute romance explores the essence of love through a man's pursuit of art.

The Chinese version of the popular South Korean musical "Little Jack" has become a resident show at Ark Live House since its debut on Tuesday.

The 100-minute romance explores the essence of love through a man's pursuit of art. The man, named Jack, plays guitar to share his moments in love with Julia, the apple of his eye.

The show also hopes to break the boundaries of theater and present an immersive viewing experience.

Actors and bands can interact with the audience to further the development of the plot.