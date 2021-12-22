Feature / Entertainment

'Little Jack' presents Chinese version at city theater

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:54 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0
The 100-minute romance explores the essence of love through a man's pursuit of art. 
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:54 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0
SSI ļʱ

The Chinese version of the popular South Korean musical "Little Jack" has become a resident show at Ark Live House since its debut on Tuesday.

The 100-minute romance explores the essence of love through a man's pursuit of art. The man, named Jack, plays guitar to share his moments in love with Julia, the apple of his eye.

The show also hopes to break the boundaries of theater and present an immersive viewing experience.

Actors and bands can interact with the audience to further the development of the plot.

'Little Jack' presents Chinese version at city theater
Ti Gong

Jack plays guitar to share his moments in love with Julia in the musical.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     