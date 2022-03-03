Shanghai Disney lines up acts to celebrate Women's Day

As International Women's Day falls in March, Shanghai Disney Resort is raising a toast to women everywhere with a variety of female-themed activities.

On International Women's Day, Disney princesses and queens will be honored.

Shanghai Disneyland is honoring these female royal figures this month as they inspire women and girls to achieve their ambitions.

3 Photos | View Slide Show › Shanghai Disney Resort is covered in vibrant greens and blossoms.





Throughout the month, fans can see Disney royalty on the castle balcony, at Storybook Court, and in parades. Before the nightly fireworks and light show, there will be a part dedicated to Disney princesses and queens on the castle. The Royal Banquet Hall will serve a princess-worthy meal, with flavors and dishes inspired by different princesses.

Shanghai Disney Resort is offering limited-time afternoon tickets for visits on March 7 and 8, offering special access to Shanghai Disneyland after 3pm for only 216 yuan (US$34) for a standard ticket and 163 yuan for children, seniors, and guests with disabilities in honor of International Women's Day.