Feature / Entertainment

Cloud performances bring opera and modern theater to our homes

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  10:41 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
The BHC 2022 Online Show Season, which runs through June 25, will feature daily cloud performances of traditional Chinese opera and modern theater.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  10:41 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0

The BHC 2022 Online Show Season, which runs through June 25, will feature daily cloud performances of traditional Chinese opera and modern theater. More than 30 stage productions from 14 troupes will be broadcast on BHC's Douyin, WeChat and Bilibili accounts.

Kunqu, Huangmei, Yueju and Huiju operas, as well as dances and children's plays, are among the performances. Many of them have won prestigious theater honors, such as the Wenhua Award, and Chinese dance Lotus awards.

Chen Yingwu, the founder of BHC, hopes to provide free access to Chinese culture, arts and aesthetics to online viewers. Established in 2011, BHC is a locally based cultural media company which plays an active role in ensuring the viability of traditional forms of performing arts by developing audiences and raising awareness among the general public.

Cloud performances bring opera and modern theater to our homes

"Goddess of the Luo River" is presented by Henan Province's Zhengzhou Grand Theater. More than 30 stage shows will be broadcast to online audiences through June 25.

"It is also our effort to enrich people's cultural lives during the pandemic," Chen said. "When the shows were staged in theaters, many of them were so popular that tickets were difficult to come by. People can now watch them at home for free."

Among the performances are the dance dramas "A Tang Dynasty Banquet" and "Goddess of the Luo River," the poetic crossover concert "The Sound of Porcelain," the revolutionary opera "Red Boat," the youth version of Kunqu Opera "The Peony Pavilion," the symphonic show "Ode to the River, Lake and Sea," Huangmei Opera "Thunderstorm," Yueju Opera "The West Chamber," and the original stage play "Across the Ocean to See You."

Both "A Tang Dynasty Banquet" and "Goddess of the Luo River" combine elegant traditional Chinese dance moves with avant-garde technologies to present stunning visuals and provide insight into the brilliance of ancient Chinese culture.

"The Sound of Porcelain" depicts the history of porcelain and porcelain instruments. The concert also includes dance and improvisational performances.

Pai Hsien-yung, a Taiwanese writer and scholar, adapted "The Peony Pavilion" written by dramatist Tang Xianzu in 1598 for Kunqu Opera. It is an innovative adaptation of the classic that aims to make the 600-year-old art form more accessible and appealing to the young audience. The youth version is shorter, with simpler plot lines but lavish stage settings.

"Red Boat" tells the story of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which was held on a small red boat on Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province. It was also the site of the announcement of the CPC's formation.

Huangmei Opera "Thunderstorm," based on late Chinese playwright Cao Yu's representative play of the same name, is a tragic story about a seemingly large and happy family during a period of tremendous social transition of China in the 1930s.

The romantic story of Zhang Sheng, a young scholar, and Cui Yingying, the daughter of a minister, is told in the Yueju Opera "The West Chamber." The original play was written by the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) playwright Wang Shifu, and set during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907). Zhang and Cui fall in love after meeting in the Pujiu Temple garden. Following that, the young couple begins to pursue their freedom to choose love.

"Ode to the River, Lake, and Sea" is a musical interpretation of the splendor of China's natural landscapes and folk arts, while "Across the Ocean to See You" tells the touching story of a couple who have been separated for nearly 40 years by the Taiwan Staits.

Additionally, the Palace Museum's creative cultural products will be incorporated into the online shows. Some artists will interact with viewers and share their experiences relating to performing art.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
TikTok
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     