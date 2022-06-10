Feature / Entertainment

Back to normal as the city's cultural troupes are busy rehearsing

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:25 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0
The lockdown did not deter performers from striving for artistic excellence.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:25 UTC+8, 2022-06-10       0

With the easing of lockdown measures, cultural troupes are busy creating new works and rehearsing for stage performances. The lockdown did not deter performers from striving for artistic excellence.

The Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe's acrobatic performers have already begun their busy practices and rehearsals for the original play "Battle of Shanghai."

Some parts of the play, like the eighth chapter, which is about the liberation of Shanghai in 1949, will be improved with new movements and choreography, stunning stage sets and multimedia acts.

The play deals with the moving story of soldiers fighting for the city's liberation. It incorporates acrobatics, dance, magic and traditional Chinese theater. The show's national tour, which began in 2019, wowed both critics and audiences.

The revised version, according to Ma Chencheng, president of SMG Live, will represent Shanghai at the 13th China Art Festival in September.

Back to normal as the city's cultural troupes are busy rehearsing
Ti Gong

Acrobatic performers stretch their legs in the corridor leading to the rehearsal hall of the Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe.

Meanwhile, the troupe and the Shanghai Circus School are developing a new play called "Ode to Tianshan." The play reflects on the efforts of the country's forefathers in the construction and development of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region over the years.

The Shanghai Huju Opera Theater has presented 52 cloud performances of concerts and classic plays such as "Daughter of Dunhuang" and "The Red Lantern" over the last two months, attracting more than 1 million online viewers.

Mao Shanyu, the theater's director, has composed a special song called "Born in the Prosperous City of Shanghai" as a tribute to the city's efforts and success in combating the pandemic.

It will also be featured in the popular Huju Opera play "Daughter of Dunhuang," which narrates the story of Shanghai native Fan Jinshi, who worked as an archeologist for half a century to preserve ancient murals at Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Hong Liyong, a Huju Opera performer who worked as a community volunteer during the lockdown, wrote a new Shanghai dialect song to encourage more people to volunteer.

Performers also continued to hone their vocal abilities. Some of them have made interactive singing videos to get the audience involved. New Huju Opera plays such as "Chen Yi in Shanghai" and "Dong Meiqing" are also being staged.

Xiaoguo is working on new comedy performances and programs. This month, talented comedians such as Liang Haiyuan, Jiang Zihao and Zhang Jun will perform hilarious stand-up comedy shows across the country.

The company has also begun working on flash mob projects with a focus on youth culture and street arts.

Meanwhile, its new comedy variety show "Stand-up Comedy" has debuted on Tencent's streaming platform. The show gives viewers an inside look at various occupations and lifestyles. It also documents the entire process of creating a successful special show act and features behind-the-scenes stories from the comedians.

Back to normal as the city's cultural troupes are busy rehearsing
Ti Gong

Xiaoguo is working on new comedy performances and programs.

Shanghai Peking Opera Company performers are revising the script, vocal and martial arts choreography for the new modern play "Red Agent." Last year, the show was chosen for the 9th China Peking Opera Festival.

It depicts the heroes' faith, perseverance and dedication to the country, based on true stories of the Party's underground members and revolutionary martyrs.

The new original urban comedy "Bao Xing Li" is being polished by Shanghai Farce Troupe and SMG Live. The farce revolves around the efforts of community workers to renovate the city's old residential areas.

It made its debut at the 7th Shanghai International Comedy Festival last year.

Back to normal as the city's cultural troupes are busy rehearsing
Ti Gong

Fu Xiru (left) works on his vocal skills with a band at Shanghai Peking Opera Company.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     