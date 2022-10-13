﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Popular web series "Day and Night" adapted for stage

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-10-13       0
The highly popular web series "Day and Night" comes to the PG theatre for its stage version, featuring a diverse cast, intricate sets and a compelling story.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-10-13       0

The Musical "Day & Night," adapted from the highly popular web series, is premiering at the Shanghai PG Theater, downtown Huangpu District on Friday.

Produced by Encore Musicals, the production gathered a diverse cast and crew, including singer-songwriter Hu Yanbin, play director He Nian and composer Zhang Bo.

The story centers on a pair of twin brothers. Criminal police captain Guan Hongfeng's younger brother Guan Hongyu is involved in a family murder case. To avoid arousing suspicion, Hongfeng is excluded from the criminal investigation team, but is invited as a consultant to help solve the case.

Popular web series "Day and Night" adapted for stage
Ti Gong

"Day & Night" is adapted from a highly popular web series.

Hongfeng has a phobia of night and darkness. Making use of their similar appearance, Hongfeng and Hongyu take turns to participate in the investigation.

The twin brothers have varied personalities, creating hidden troubles, leading the story on with surprising twists. The truth of the criminal case is buried in the struggle of the human condition.

Two characters playing one role is the dramatic highlight of the story. The creative team used contrasting lighting effects and intricate stage design to showcase the brothers' inner thoughts and mental state on one stage at the same time.

"Day & Night" will stage a total of 29 performances at the PG Theater through November 6.

Popular web series "Day and Night" adapted for stage
Ti Gong

Two characters playing one role is the dramatic highlight of the story.

Performance info:

Dates: October 14 to November 6, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: PG Theater

Address: 663 Jiujiang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     