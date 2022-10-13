Popular web series "Day and Night" adapted for stage

The highly popular web series "Day and Night" comes to the PG theatre for its stage version, featuring a diverse cast, intricate sets and a compelling story.

The Musical "Day & Night," adapted from the highly popular web series, is premiering at the Shanghai PG Theater, downtown Huangpu District on Friday.

Produced by Encore Musicals, the production gathered a diverse cast and crew, including singer-songwriter Hu Yanbin, play director He Nian and composer Zhang Bo.

The story centers on a pair of twin brothers. Criminal police captain Guan Hongfeng's younger brother Guan Hongyu is involved in a family murder case. To avoid arousing suspicion, Hongfeng is excluded from the criminal investigation team, but is invited as a consultant to help solve the case.

Ti Gong

Hongfeng has a phobia of night and darkness. Making use of their similar appearance, Hongfeng and Hongyu take turns to participate in the investigation.

The twin brothers have varied personalities, creating hidden troubles, leading the story on with surprising twists. The truth of the criminal case is buried in the struggle of the human condition.

Two characters playing one role is the dramatic highlight of the story. The creative team used contrasting lighting effects and intricate stage design to showcase the brothers' inner thoughts and mental state on one stage at the same time.

"Day & Night" will stage a total of 29 performances at the PG Theater through November 6.

Ti Gong

Performance info:



Dates: October 14 to November 6, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: PG Theater

Address: 663 Jiujiang Rd

