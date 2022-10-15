﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Contemporary dance collection explores self

"As Four," a collection of contemporary dance works by Xiexin Dance Theater, will delve into the exploration of self with audiences at the Shanghai International Dance Center.
"As Four," a collection of contemporary dance works by Xiexin Dance Theater, will delve into the exploration of self with audiences this weekend at the Shanghai International Dance Center.

The performance consists of four dances choreographed by veteran dancers of Xiexin Dance Theater – "Redshift Forgetting Curve" by Li Kehua, "Bump Into…" by Fan Xiaoyun, "Stranger" by Tu Yuchen, and "A Broken Story" by Wang Shaoyu.

"Redshift Forgetting Curve"

Redshift is an astronomical term. In "Redshift Forgetting Curve," choreographer Li Kehua observes daily life routine, questions the existence of soul and looks for a way to awaken it.

"Bump Into…" was created when choreographer Fan Xiaoyun noticed that the human body changes its quality when a man is in different statuses. Fan compares human life with a chemical reaction and studies the process.

In "Stranger," choreographer Tu Yuchen unveils the love and scars in relationships. People usually show their frailty and strength in comfortable relationships. They long for love and mutual understanding, but end up hurting and hiding from each other.

As for "A Broken Story," choreographer Wang Shaoyu, who believes what he sees in dreams is the true reality, takes audience on a trip to reach "the other self."

Xie Xin is the artistic director and producer of "As Four." While her dance troupe has won recognition from both domestic and international audiences, Xie always feels the need to let the dancers create their own works with their life experiences and emotions.

Performance info:

Dates: October 15, 7:30pm; October 16, 2pm

Tickets: 80-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
