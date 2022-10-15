Documentary shows foreign explorer's trek through China

National Geographic explorer Paul Salopek's amazing adventure in China has been recorded in a 10-episode documentary series "The Forever Walk China."

Ti Gong

National Geographic explorer Paul Salopek's amazing trek through China has been recorded in a 10-episode documentary series "The Forever Walk China."

A two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, the US journalist and writer started a Ethiopia-to-Chile walk in 2013. The 34,000-kilometer adventure is to retrace the migration path of human ancestors from Africa across the world.

Salopek's walk in China began in September last year from southwest Yunnan Province. He walked through many provinces including Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hebei, Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang and finally arrived at the China-Russia border.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A vibrant China, its lovely people and distinctive charm are narrated by the adventurer through his eyes.

Stunned by the natural landscapes and hospitality of Chinese people, Salopek has also witnessed the country's achievements in varied aspects, particularly in ecology, wildlife protection and cultural inheritance.

The series, a joint effort of National Geographic and Shanghai Media Group's Documentary Center, will air on Dragon TV at 10pm on October 18.

It will also be broadcast to international audience through National Geographic channels.

Ti Gong