Real-time footage adds to the suspense of a thriller play

Theater director He Nian is back in Shanghai with his thriller "Before Daybreak • Chapter One," with real-time shooting of the performance a distinguishing feature of the play.
The popular director He Nian's thriller "Before Daybreak • Chapter One" is staged again in Shanghai starting Wednesday. There will be 12 shows until October 23 at the Majestic Theater in the downtown Jing'an District.

The play, which is produced by the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, premiered in 2020 and received positive feedback following its national tour.

Ti Gong

The play was first staged in 2020.

Set in southwest China's Chongqing, the story centers around a mother and her daughter, who have much to hide. However, their secrets come to light following a homicide case, straining their relationship.

Director He Nian said the play was not just about suspense but an interrogation of love and humanity.

"Our purpose was not to create a suspenseful play," said He. "The core of the play is love. It enlarges a kind of emotional connection that is often neglected by society. I hope the audience finds love and warmth in the play."

Ti Gong

Director He Nian (second left) speaks to the audience at the Majestic Theater on Tuesday evening.

According to Fan Yilin, who plays the daughter, the audience will recognize aspects of their lives in the play.

"Everyone has a special bond with his or her mother," Fan explained. "There is much entwining, love, conflict, and tolerance. I believe that each audience member will recognize the complicated mother-daughter relationship depicted on stage."

Another distinguishing feature of the play is real-time shooting. A cameraman guides the audience up and down the stage's three-story structure. During the performance, the facial expressions of the characters and important objects are captured and enlarged on screens, revealing important plot details to the audience.

Ti Gong

A cameraman captures real-time footage of the props that give out key details to the audience during the play.

Performance info:

Dates: October 12-23, 2pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Majestic Theater

Address: 66 Jiangning Rd

