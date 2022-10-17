﻿
'Beginning' depicts the many facets of love

Young director Lu Yisha is bringing British playwright David Eldridge's original play, which deals with complex urban relationships, to Shanghai.
Ti Gong

"Beginning," a play based on the work of British playwright David Eldridge, will be staged from October 21 to 30 at Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

Starring Yu Mingjia and Xu Shengnan, the play is young director Lu Yisha's Chinese interpretation of the original that was first staged in London five years ago. It deals with the relationship of an urban couple, emotional strife, and looking at love in a poetic way.

Ti Gong

Actors Yu Mingjia (left) and Xu Shengnan play the leading roles in the play "Beginning" that centers on their relationship in an urban setting.

Lu has a master's degree in arts from King's College, London, specializing in theater and performance studies. Her directorial credits include the Black Light Theater's "Roaming the Solar System" and "The Guilty," which was adapted from the Danish thriller film "Den Skyldige."

Lu said although the story is set in London, the play has a universal and contemporary appeal and will resonate with people from other cities.

"The play contains a lot of intricate dialogue to depict the characters' hidden emotions, such as desire, frustration, and pain," she said. "We hope that the audience can gain the courage to bravely pursue their love and freedom in life."

Performance info:

Date: October 21-30

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center

Address: 288 Anfu Road

Ti Gong

Lu Yisha, whose credits include Black Light Theater's "Roaming the Solar System" and "The Guilty," gives instructions to the actors.

﻿
