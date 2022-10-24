﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Martial arts meet ballet in the new stage production 'The Assassin'

A creative fusion of modern ballet, Taichi and martial arts, the new production "The Assassin" tells the story of legendary assassin Nie Yinniang from the Tang Dynasty.
Taichi, martial arts, contemporary dance and ballet are integrated in Zheng Jie's dance production "The Assassin," which tells the story of Chinese assassin Nie Yinniang.

Nie's story dates back to the late Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) when the country was divided and people lived in a turmoil. Missing for five years, a general's daughter Nie Yinniang returns home. She has been trained into a skillful assassin by a nun, and receives a mission on her wedding night.

While working on a dance about the legendary figure, choreographer and director Zheng Jie centered on the protagonist's existential crises, as Nie constantly ponders the question, "who am I?"

The dance follows the awakening of Nie's self-awareness, while tension builds with the development of her family bond and love life. The awakened righteousness empowers the humanity inside Nie, showcasing the values of Chinese chivalry, the acceptance of self, the liberty of heart, and the standing principles of benevolence and justice.

Nie's story reflects the deep-seated ambivalence of the ancient intellectuals, who enshrine their unattainable desires and aspirations in a mundane world.

Choreographer Zheng perceives chivalry as an attitude and a state of mind. He blended the physical techniques of Taichi and martial arts with ballet during choreography.

"This is a work born from tradition, but with a strong contemporary touch," Zheng said.

The performance features ballet dancer Liu Ziyue, Chinese classical and modern ballet dancer Zhang Yuanbo, contemporary dancers Han Lina and He Jiajun, and martial arts actor Xu Xiang.

Commissioned by the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater, the production is part of the theater's youth incubation project.

Performance info

Dates: October 28-29, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd

