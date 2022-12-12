SMG announces new collaboration programs for 2023

Shanghai Media Group says it will launch strategic collaboration on branding, integrated broadcasting, exhibition and digital marketing with dozens of enterprises and institutions.

Shanghai Media Group has announced that it will launch strategic collaboration on branding, integrated broadcasting, exhibition and digital marketing with dozens of enterprises and institutions.

The group's 2023 Cooperation Convention revealed on Monday that next year new digital technologies and equipment will be released to enhance immersive and interactive viewing experience of varied TV shows, particularly theatrical performances and sports competitions.

Some of next year's TV programs covering documentaries, variety shows and news will also be combined with new technologies and concepts.

With the support of artificial intelligence and 8K technology, SMG will cooperate with Shanghai Natural History Museum to revive the stories and scenes from the ancient Chinese book "Shan Hai Jing," or "The Classic of Mountains and Seas."

Popular news program "Xin Wen Fang," also known as "News Alley," will cooperate with Bright Food Group to launch a regular service platform to solve citizens' problems.



Additionally, the group will host a city running contest and broadcast a selection of videos about the glamor of Shanghai and neighboring provinces next year.

It will also collaborate with the China Foundation for Rural Development to support farmers and agriculture.