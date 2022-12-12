﻿
Feature / Entertainment

SMG announces new collaboration programs for 2023

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:30 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0
Shanghai Media Group says it will launch strategic collaboration on branding, integrated broadcasting, exhibition and digital marketing with dozens of enterprises and institutions.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:30 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0
SMG announces new collaboration programs for 2023

Some of Shanghai Media Group's new documentary, variety and news programs will be combined with new technologies and concepts.

Shanghai Media Group has announced that it will launch strategic collaboration on branding, integrated broadcasting, exhibition and digital marketing with dozens of enterprises and institutions.

The group's 2023 Cooperation Convention revealed on Monday that next year new digital technologies and equipment will be released to enhance immersive and interactive viewing experience of varied TV shows, particularly theatrical performances and sports competitions.

Some of next year's TV programs covering documentaries, variety shows and news will also be combined with new technologies and concepts.

With the support of artificial intelligence and 8K technology, SMG will cooperate with Shanghai Natural History Museum to revive the stories and scenes from the ancient Chinese book "Shan Hai Jing," or "The Classic of Mountains and Seas."

Popular news program "Xin Wen Fang," also known as "News Alley," will cooperate with Bright Food Group to launch a regular service platform to solve citizens' problems.

SMG announces new collaboration programs for 2023

SMG's 2023 Cooperation Convention is held in Shanghai on Monday.

Additionally, the group will host a city running contest and broadcast a selection of videos about the glamor of Shanghai and neighboring provinces next year.

It will also collaborate with the China Foundation for Rural Development to support farmers and agriculture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai Natural History Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     