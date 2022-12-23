﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Epic series about the liberation of Shanghai hits airwaves

The epic series "Dawn of the Orient" helmed by veteran director Gao Xixi begins to air on China Central Television and iQiyi on December 23.
Based on true historical events, the series portrays city leaders' faith, wisdom and solidarity to solve various social issues.

The epic series "Dawn of the Orient" helmed by veteran director Gao Xixi begins to air on China Central Television and iQiyi on December 23.

Starring Zhang Jiayi, Liu Tao and Qiao Zhenyu, the series centers on the efforts of Communist Party of China members to reconstruct Shanghai and recover its economy in the first year after the city's liberation in May 1949.

According to director Gao, they carefully selected different generations of actors for the magnificent epic story.

Based on true historical records, the series portrays city leaders' faith, wisdom and solidarity to fight bandits, a typhoon, and enemy agents and solve various political, economic and social problems of the time.

They restored the city's social and political order as well as its production and trade capabilities.

Shot with 4K cameras, the series has 161 main actors and more than 14,000 extras. It is a collaboration between China Central Television and Shanghai Media Group's SMG Pictures to pay tribute to these pioneers and mark the country's tremendous achievements over the decades.

Zhang Jiayi plays the role of Chen Yi, the first mayor of Shanghai after the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Liu Tao plays the role of famous economist Ji Nanyin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
